Reward announced for information about robbery of armored truck

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KMOV.com) - FBI Special Agent in Charge William Woods announced a combined reward of up to $70,000.00 for information in the armed robbery of a Dunbar Armored vehicle in the City of St. Louis.

According to investigators, the robbery happened on April 4, 2016 around 6:35 p.m. on Antelope Avenue near North Broadway in North St. Louis. The driver of the armored vehicle pulled over near the 1400 block of Amherst Place to use a GPS when the suspects approached the vehicle, pulled out guns and demanded money.

Two men have been charged in the connection to the robbery, but the FBI is still looking for the money that was stolen. The FBI believes the robbery suspects used a white 1993 4-door Buick LeSabre.

The reward is being offered by the FBI in conjunction with Dunbar Armored and will expire in 30 days.

If you have information, please call FBI St. Louis at (314)589-2500.

