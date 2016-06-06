Well-known Ferguson business that refused to close during unrest suddenly shuts down

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Ferguson Burger Bar & MORE, the business that opened the day before Michael Brown was killed and refused to shut down during the unrest in Ferguson, is shutting its doors until further notice.

Charles Davis, one of the owners, was always a strong advocate for restoring Ferguson. They reinforced their support by refusing to board up their restaurant ahead of the grand jury’s decision.

The restaurant took to their Facebook page to announce the closing and to thank customers.

The closing of Ferguson Burger Bare & MORE comes as new businesses have popped up in the area, including Starbucks.

