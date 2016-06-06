Police responding to ‘shots fired’ call make inadvertent drug bust in St. Ann; suspect charged

St. Ann Police responded to a call of shots fired and while investigating made an unrelated drug bust next door.

"This is always a nice neighborhood and we don't need that we don't need that," said resident Joseph Graham.

Graham said on Sunday, he heard something that caught his attention in his neighborhood.

"I was in the kitchen at my house and I heard gunshots real rapid. Boom, boom, boom. I counted three, five and six, bam bam," said Graham.

Police were called to a home in the 3400 of Adie Road for shots fired.

Investigators say Donovan Wilson, 29, fired shots into a parked car to make a statement and no injuries were reported.

He was later taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

"We know that the victim. We believe his brother was killed in another city nearby and this is all retaliation that the suspect is owed money from several relatives and that being said he is out to harm or actually kill these individuals," said Police Chief Aaron Jiminez.

While police were working that scene, they came across illegal activity happening next door.

"They are doing an area canvas which is what they are supposed to be doing, they go next door knock on the door, subject opens the door and at that point, the officer smells a small odor of marijuana," said Jiminez.

Police seized $40,000 worth of marijuana from the home. Police say the incidents are not related.

