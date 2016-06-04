Washington named Cardinals’ minor league player of the month

(KMOV.com) -- David Washington was named the St. Louis Cardinals’ Minor League Player of the Month for May after hitting .287 (29-101) with 11 home runs and 25 RBI in 29 games between Double-A Springfield and Memphis.

Washington hit .309 with nine home runs and 21 runs batted in over 24 games after arriving in Memphis from Springfield on May 5. He also had a 12-game hitting streak from May 8-21, which was the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League at the time it was snapped. He hit .340 (17-50) with four home runs during the stretch, which is a Redbird season long.

In 47 games this season, the San Diego, California native is hitting .293 with 15 home runs and 37 runs batted in. His home run and RBI totals lead the Cardinals organization, and his batting average is tied for second.

Washington was a Cardinals non-roster invitee to 2016 Spring Training after being the franchise’s 15th round selection in the June 2009 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Jake Woodford was named the Cardinals’ Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May after going 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA in five starts for the Peoria Chiefs (A). He gave up 23 hits and three earned runs in 31.0 innings, and his top outing was 8.0 innings of shutout work with four hits, five strikeouts and no walks against Kane County on May 24.