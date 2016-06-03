Teen accidentally shoots and kills himself while taking selfie

(KMOV.com) – Overland Police say Demontez Jones, 15, died when he was trying to take a selfie with a handgun and accidentally shot himself.

According to authorities, Jones, his two older brothers, and his younger half-sister were home alone on June 1 when the tragedy occurred.

Jones was rushed to the hospital where he later died. He was a student at Ritenour High School. Grief counselors were on hand today during summer school.

Dennis Jones, the father of the teen, is struggling to cope with the loss of his son and stressed the need to lock up guns.

Captain David Pauluhn said an autopsy is being conducted and that police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.