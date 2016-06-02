In a game that requires skill and accurate self-assessment, prospect Charlie Tilson stands out

(KMOV.com) -- When it comes to baseball, Cards’ prospect Charlie Tilson is like a self-cleaning oven.

The second round pick in the 2011 draft has advanced to Class AAA Memphis through a combination of talent, intelligence and the rare ability to accurately self-evaluate, the latter being a prized attribute in the Cards system.

Tilson, a speedy center fielder who has been on a tear over the past two weeks, spoke about his adjustment to life at the final level before the major leagues.

Acknowledging that he started slowly, Tilson says the jump to Memphis where major leaguers are incubated prior to The Show was, as it always is, a bit of an adjustment period.

“It’s the nature of the beast. It was my first time in Triple-A and there was an adjustment period like there was every year that I have moved up. I had to change my approach a little and hopefully I’m on the right track. And incidentally, I really appreciate you calling me now,” he laughed.

That’s because over the last 10 games, Tilson is hitting .366, including a three- and a four-hit game. He has hit safely in seven of the last 10 games and put 30 points on his average, which stands at .266 going into weekend play.

When pressed for an explanation on the change, Tilson was thoughtful. “I think in this league you see more breaking balls. I needed to stay back more and let the ball get deeper before I committed. (By not swinging at breaking pitches out of the zone) I’m getting myself in better counts. Also, by staying back, I’m getting more barrel (of the bat on the ball).” By not committing early to marginal pitches, Tilson is able to avoid getting himself out on a pitcher’s pitch.

“I feel more comfortable now. I know there are going to be ups and downs but when something is working for me I like to bottle it up and keep it going.”

Tilson was drafted out of New Trier High School where he was named as the Illinois Gatorade Play of the Year in Illinois. He missed 2012 with a shoulder injury but rapidly advanced upon his return. In July, 2014 he was promoted to the Class AA Springfield Cardinals. In 120 games, he hit .289/.333/.389 with seven home runs.

Tilson started the 2015 season with in Class AA and was a mid-season All-Star selection with a .288 average, seven doubles, four triples with 11 RBI and 36 run scored. Further, he had hit streaks of eight and 12 games. The Cardinals added him to their 40-man roster after the season.

This year, he was promoted to Memphis and is listed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ ninth best prospect by MLB.com.

When asked what he feels he brings to the organization, Tilson was unequivocal. “Speed is my biggest asset. I’m learning to take advantage of that by bunting, by cutting down on strikeouts and putting more balls in play. My walk rate is up (allowing him to score more runs). I understand my skill set.”

The numbers show he is making progress. In 2014, Tilson whiffed 104 times in 120 games, stealing just 12 bases. But in 2015, he fanned just 72 times in 134 games and stole 46 bases. The trend is continuing this year.

Although Tilson has always played center field to exploit his speed, with Tommy Pham still rehabbing an early season injury at Memphis, Tilson has been playing some left field.

“Tommy has a wealth of experience and a lot of knowledge that has helped me tremendously,” Tilson said. “Plus, by playing left field, it’s added to my versatility.”

Like many in the Redbirds organization, the incredible talent of Alex Reyes, the number one prospect in the Cardinal organization who has dominated all three games in which he has started, impresses Tilson. While he enjoys playing behind the fire-baller, Tilson has figured out how to use Reyes’ skill to his own advantage as an outfielder. “I can move in with left handers at the plate and be more aggressive (in general). It is very hard to pull the ball because he throws so hard (routinely pushing 100 mph)."

For now, Tilson is beginning to settle in to the newest chapter of his baseball life. “I’m getting my bearings and getting more comfortable every day. As I get more comfortable, I’m enjoying it more."

Although he has played center field at every level in his baseball life, Tilson is happy to do whatever the Cardinals want to do going forward. “I want to help the team and the organization succeed,” a wise statement for a young man with many good baseball years in front of him in an organization that values adaptability.