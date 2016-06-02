Illinois State Police say I-64 shootings occurred elsewhere

There have been two separate shootings reportedly occurring on I-255 this week. But Illinois State Police want to make it clear that both shootings may have actually occurred before the victims were on the highway -- they just reported it while on the interstate.

The Illinois State Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting after the victim notified them while driving along the highway Thursday

Police originally said a Monte Carlo was traveling eastbound on Highway 64 near 255 around 1 a.m. when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside the car and someone inside began firing multiple shots.

Shortly after the initial police report was released, authorities told News 4 they believe the man was shot in the Washington Park area, then reported the shooting while he was driving down the highway.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The first incident was last Friday just before 2 p.m. A woman told police that she had been shot at while traveling northbound on I-255. An investigation revealed she had been involved in a minor hit and run in Centreville.

Two others were chasing her, trying to catch her. Police believe she was shot at before getting onto the interstate. Police did respond and took one person into custody.

Police don't believe these incidents were random shootings.

