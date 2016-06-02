Alex Reyes fans 11, gets first Redbird win in 3-2 Memphis victory

(KMOV.com) -- In his third start of the season, Alex Reyes struck out 11 and gave up just two hits in six innings, picking up his first win for the Memphis Redbirds in a 3-2 win over the New Orleans Zephyrs (Class AAA Marlins) Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

After surrendering a two-run home run in the top of the first, Reyes had three 1-2-3 innings the rest of the way, including striking out the side in the second and fourth frames. Reyes’ 11 strikeouts are a Redbird season high, and he has struck out 26 in his 15 innings pitched for a K/9 rate of 15.6. Reyes threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

The Redbirds’ (22-28) three-game winning streak matches a season long (April 13-15), and the three-straight wins at AutoZone Park are a season-best stretch.

Michael McKenry was 2-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored and an RBI. He has three triples in four games as a Redbird after having eight in his 11-year baseball career entering the last four contests. Patrick Wisdom and Tommy Pham also had two knocks apiece for Memphis.

Ryan Sherriff and Juan Gonzalez finished the game for the Redbirds. Gonzalez picked up his fourth save of the season with two innings of work, and Memphis has now converted seven of its last eight save opportunities.