Cards don’t put up much of a fight in 3-1 loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) – After scoring 16 runs in the first two games against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Redbirds could only muster four hits in a 3-1 loss Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the loss, the Cardinals return to St. Louis with a winning road trip (4-3) and have an off day before beginning a particularly rugged stretch against a series of 2015 playoff teams.

The Cards would have figured to continue their offensive onslaught as they faced Zach Davies (2-3, 6.05 ERA). But he kept them off balance all afternoon, throwing eight strong innings, fanning nine, walking none and scattering singles to Aledmys Diaz, Matt Adams and Matt Holliday. In fact, the Cards never got a runner as far as second base and never threatened while Davies was on the mound. Their best chance to do damage came in the second when Adams led off with a single but Jeremy Hazelbaker fanned and Yadier Molina grounded into a double play. Only a handful of balls even left the infield against the young right-hander.

“He made some real quality pitches,” said manager Mike Matheny after the ballgame. “His changeup was (tough). He threw his breaking ball early in the count and made us chase the changeup out of the zone. He had the arm speed and action, threw off the edges and he didn’t make a lot of mistakes.”

The Redbirds broke through when Brandon Moss led off the ninth inning off Brewer reliever Jeremy Jeffress with his fifth career pinch-hit home run and his 10th round tripper of the year. Moss’ home run was the 10th time a Cardinal pinch hitter has hit a home run.

Molina’s struggles deepened Wednesday as the future Hall of Famer took another collar (0-3) giving him a 1-22 road trip. Going back to May 17, Molina is 5-52. Since his home run in Colorado on May 21, he is just 2-34.

Jaime Garcia (4-5) got in early trouble as he has done several times this year. The first four Brewers reached base and it was 2-0 before an out was recorded. Garcia has given up nine runs in the first inning of his 11 starts this year. For the day, Garcia surrendered just those two runs over five innings, throwing 82 pitches, 46 for strikes.

“Jaime minimized the damage (in that first inning) but he also had a rough third inning. I think he was having trouble finding the feel on a consistent basis. I think the ball was taking off on him early.”

Matt Carpenter, like the rest of the Cardinals, went quietly after piling up eight hits in the two previous nights. He flew out twice to center and struck out.

The Cards play San Francisco in a weekend series at Busch Stadium starting Friday night.