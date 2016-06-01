Carpenter hitting on all cylinders, Molina’s frustration growing as he battles slump

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) -- Although he confesses to being overly optimistic by nature, Cards manager Mike Matheny says it looks like things are beginning to fall into place for the 2016 Redbirds.

“It was the young guys early” who carried the offense, he said before Wednesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers. “It was just a matter of time before Carp and Hollie and Adams took off.”

That offensive surge at the top of the order coupled with six quality starts in a row combined to give the Cards four wins in their last five games. They’ll go for the series sweep today before returning to St. Louis for a day off before facing the San Francisco Giants.

Matt Carpenter has eight hits in his last 10 at bats, and needs four hits today to tie Stan Musial as the only other Cardinal to get four hits in three games in a row. “He’s just been remarkable,” Matheny said. “He’s fouling off (marginal pitches) and not missing the ones that cover the plate. He’s jumping on good pitches.”

Carpenter has three doubles and two triples in that run and Matheny admitted that because of his ability to hit with power, there is a temptation to move him down in the order. “He’s flexible, he’ll do anything. But the bottom of the order is getting on (giving him RBI opportunities). You just don’t mess with it.”

So impressed with Carpenter’s bat skills is Matheny that when asked who on the Cardinals could put together a long hitting streak, Carpenter was the first name he mentioned. “It would have to be a combination of speed and (power),” he said.

Matheny also noted that frustration was setting in for Yadier Molina, who is just 1-19 on the road trip. “Yes, he gets frustrated when he doesn’t get the results he wants. He’s driven. He loves to win. But when he is behind the plate doing his job, we have a better chance to win. He’s going to have to grind through this until they start to fall.” He said it seemed like Molina was making two hard outs every night during this dry patch.

When asked if fatigue was an issue since Molina has started 48 of the 53 games this season and appeared in three more, Matheny was momentarily defensive. “That’s always the easiest thing to go to, isn’t it?”

Molina has played 413 innings this season, the most in major league baseball among catchers. Matheny said determining whether a player needs rest is difficult. He said Molina is a difference maker in a ball game. But if he says he feels right, “we’re going to play him. Sometimes a guy is well-rested and still doesn’t hit. Sometimes he’s tired and he does hit. We go off what we see.”

He said the coaching staff talks to Molina to gauge how he feels and they believe he is physically fine.

“I can’t tell him ‘you don’t feel good.’ How would that work? He’s a special player. We go off what he says. If he feels good, we’re gonna roll with it even if we’re not getting that offensive production.”