St. Louis County summer food program begins Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Beginning Wednesday, the St. Louis County Human Services Department will serve around 2,000 kids free meals every day from until mid- August.

The Summer Food Program allows kids to receive free breakfast and lunch through partner agencies across St. Louis County.

"Hunger doesn't take a summer vacation," County Executive Steve Stenger said. "When school let's out, many kids no longer have access to school meals and family budgets are often stretched to the breaking point."

The free meals are part of a national program funded through the USDA. Human Services will administer the project to ensure proper food gets to the kids who need it during the summer months.

For a list of locations serving meals, click here.

Parents seeking information on where their children can access the program may text "Food" to 877-877; visit www.health.mo.gov/sfsp; or call 888-435-1464.

If you think you have a location that would be a good fit for feeding kids, please contact Brian Wieher at 314-615-4442 or bweiher@stlouisco.com for more information.

