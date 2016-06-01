Carpenter leads the way again as Cards pummel Brewers 10-3, look for sweep Wednesday

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) – Mike Leake gave the Cardinals six strong innings and Matt Carpenter had a second incredible day at the plate as the Redbirds whipped the Brewers 10-3 Tuesday night.

Carpenter went 4-5 with two triples, a double and single, two RBIs and four runs scored. Over the first two games of the series, the Cards’ leadoff man is 8-10 with three doubles and two triples. He is the first Cardinal to have back-to-back four-hit games since Jim Edmonds in 2003. If he has four more hits on Wednesday, he’ll join Stan Musial as the Cardinal with four hits in three consecutive games.

Mike Matheny complimented Carpenter’s approach at the plate, noting that he got into deep counts and in one case, fouled a ball off his foot and still hit a triple in the same at-bat. He also noted that Aledmys Diaz has had four infield hits in the last two games, and put together a great at-bat in coaxing a walk, something that plays well between two guys who are red hot in Carpenter and Matt Holliday (2-4, 2 RBIs).

“It was good to see some guys at the bottom of the order step up as well,” Matheny said of Jedd Gyorko’s three-run bomb that put the game out of reach in a five-run eighth inning. Until then, the bulk of the offense came from the top four hitters in the order who up until then were 9-15 with six RBIs and five runs scored.

Leake (4-4) was steady, giving the team what Cards skipper Mike Matheny said the club needed, quality starts to go along with the potent offense the team has been putting up so far this year.

“That’s why we wanted him,” Matheny said of Leake. “He’s efficient, and sets the tone early. After the first game, he’s thrown really well and gets the defense behind him.”

Leake threw 83 pitches, 53 for strikes, scattered five hits, surrendered two earned runs in fanning four and walking just one over his six full innings of work.

The Cards offense pounded out 14 hits against a parade of Brewer pitchers, handing Wily Peralta his sixth loss against three wins. Peralta gave up nine hits in five innings but only three earned runs, and actually lowered his ERA from 6.62 to 6.51.

The Cards wrap up the road trip with a 12:40 p.m. game Wednesday and will enjoy a day off before a big weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.