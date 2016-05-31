Cards hope to continue getting well at Brewers expense

The Cardinals will look to continue their recent string of quality pitching starts and build a little momentum going into a tough stretch in the schedule.

Skipper Mike Matheny was still praising Carlos Martinez for his punishing outing on Memorial Day when the slick righty scattered a handful of hits over eight innings in a 6-0 Cardinal win.

“He was consistent throughout. He trusted his off-speed pitches, his defense, he controlled the counts and he had 98 (mph) under the hood anytime he wanted it,” Matheny said.

“We think it can became contagious on a starting staff when one guy tries to one-up the previous start. We hope this begins a long run of consistency.”

The Cards send Mike Leake ( 3-4, 3.90 ERA) to face Wily Peralta (3-5, 6.62 ERA) in Tuesday’s ballgame. Matheny credited Leake with getting the recent run of five straight quality starts underway. Leake threw very well in the opener against the Washington Nationals but came up on the short end of a 2-1 score. All four following starts were much improved as the Cards went 3-1 in that stretch, with the only loss coming to the Nats after Jaime Garcia had kept his club in the ballgame through six inning, only to see the bullpen collapse late.

The Cards are just 15-15 over their last 30, largely because of inconsistent pitching, something Matheny believes is slowly being corrected. “People said we had one of the best rotations in baseball before the season,” he said Monday. “You have to earn that.”

Stephen Piscotty returns to the Cardinal lineup Tuesday after missing Monday’s game with a stomach ailment he traced to a bad burrito. Piscotty’s emergence as a quality fielder as well as an excellent hitter (.323) has made Cardinal fans largely forget about the loss of Jason Heyward.

“He’s a much better defender than most people give him credit for,” Matheny said. “He runs well, gets a good jump on the ball, has a quick release out there and an accurate arm. He’s a plus-fielder.” He also said that Piscotty has shown a maturity that has put him far ahead on the learning curve.

“Anytime someone has an engineering degree from Stanford you know he has basic intelligence. But he also has a high baseball IQ. He’s excellent at self-evaluation and making adjustments.”

Piscotty has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games and is in the league’s top ten in batting average, hits, runs, multi-hit games and total bases and leads the major league baseball with 23 hits and a .489 average with men in scoring position.

The Redbirds return home to face the league-leading San Francisco Giants Tuesday and play the Pirates, Cubs, Astros, Royals and Rangers – all playoff teams a year ago – in the month of June.