Matt Carpenter might be the most terrifying lineup-topper in baseball

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) -- Barroom bets have raged since Abner Doubleday (allegedly) invented baseball about what constitutes a good offense and what makes it effective in scoring runs.

Earl Weaver, former manager of the Baltimore Orioles, believed the three-run homer was the most effective attack a team could mount. Weaver never wasted his time with bunting, stealing bases or any other contrivance designed to move runners into scoring position. His philosophy is that everyone can jog home after a tater.

For Whitey Herzog, the revered manager of the St. Louis Cardinals who took his team to three World Series in the 1980s, the key was speed. Vince Coleman (dubbed Vincent Van Go) swiped 326 bases from 1985-87 and scored 322 runs. Cardinal rallies consisted of a lot of one-base advances, but they won 275 games over that period.

For this year’s Cardinal team, in parsing the statistics and talking to players, one common thread weaves its way through any discussion of effective offense. It is not a statistic, a home run, speed or any intangible. It is, instead, a person: Matt Carpenter.

“When Carp leads off with a double like he did (Monday), it’s a lot easier to score,” said slugger Matt Holliday. “You just have to move him over” and any long fly, passed ball, most infield outs and any base hit gets him in.

“Matt sets the tone,” said Cards manager Mike Matheny after Monday’s game. “Those grinding at bats are contagious.”

“Grinding” is a perfect description of what Carpenter does. He routinely sees more pitches than anyone else on the team, getting himself in deep counts and enhancing his chances for a walk. His on-base percentage over his career is .375. He averaged 92 runs scored a year from 2012-15 and is on pace to do that again. He only grounds into an average of four double plays a year. In fact, so effective is Carpenter with the bat that since 2013, he leads all leadoff men in baseball in hits, runs, home runs and RBIs.

“I just try to go with the pitch, nice and easy,” the soft-spoken Texan said after going 4-5 in Monday’s game. If he is aware of the pressing need for him to be on base, he doesn’t show it, instead pointing out that when Matt Holliday rips shots like he did Monday (3-4 with a home run and a line drive that nearly undressed pitcher Junior Guerra), “this is a line-up that can do some damage.”

It already has. The Cardinals are first in the National League in runs, doubles and second in home runs. They lead the league in slugging percentage and are third in on base percentage. Right in the middle of that is Matt Carpenter. His maddening ability to avoid getting himself out on bad pitches is legendary. He sees an average of nearly 3,000 pitches a year, or more than four per at-bat, one of the reasons why his career on-base percentage is so high.

The offensive production of Carpenter, Holliday, Stephen Piscotty, Aledmys Diaz and a newly invigorated Matt Adams has awakened a realization in the 2016 Cardinals. If the starting pitchers continue to put together games like they each have in their most recent outings, the sleeping giants could again awaken.