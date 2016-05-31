Arturo Reyes dominates Las Vegas in 9-3 Memphis win; Washington homers for second straight game

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) -- Arturo Reyes went a Redbird season-high eight innings, surrendering just three hits and Memphis ended its three-game skid, beating Las Vegas 51s (Mets) 9-3.

Reyes was featured in a BaseballStL story in spring training concerning his maturation and development from a 40th round draft pick to knocking on the door of promotion to the St. Louis Cardinals. Reyes was in the same rotation at Gonzaga University as the Cards’ first pick, Marco Gonzales and was taken in the same draft. Gonzales appeared briefly with the big club in 2014, but injuries have slowed his development. He is currently out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Reyes was first profiled along with a handful of other prospects when he was in low Class A Peoria. He was, as he admitted in the story this spring, immature at that point in his career and unable to handle failure. That changed when he worked in the off-season with a young man who had anger issues and he said he saw for the first time how his behavior affected others and ultimately, himself. He said he is now more focused and even-tempered.

Reyes picked up his fifth win with no losses in the month of May, and he has not lost since his first two starts of the season April 11 and 22. The win snapped a short losing streak in which the Redbirds had given up 32 runs and 43 hits in the first three games against Las Vegas.

Offensively, Dean Anna was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Charlie Tilson drove in three runs. Michael McKenry had an RBI triple and finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and David Washington hit his ninth home run since joining the Redbirds May 5, which leads the Pacific Coast League during that span. Seven Memphis starters had at least one hit in the game.

Washington has now homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season, the first being May 19-20 against Fresno. His 14 home runs and 36 RBI this season between Memphis and Double-A Springfield are tops in the entire St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Tommy Pham, a native of Las Vegas, homered for the first time as a Redbird this season in the first inning, which started Memphis’ solid day at the plate.

Reyes did not allow a hit until a two-out triple in the fifth, which he stranded on a strikeout. The 51s managed singles in the seventh and eighth innings, but Reyes got a strikeout in the seventh and induced a double play in the eighth to snuff out any scoring chances.

John Church pitched the ninth in relief of Reyes.