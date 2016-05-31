Power tools stolen, sold for $50, suspects in custody

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mark Sumpter and Wade Braungardt are facing charges related to a burglary in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a victim reported power tools, a chainsaw, and cordless drills were stolen from their outhouse on May 26. Witnesses placed Braungardt, 29, of Moscow Mills, in the area at the time the burglary occurred.

While being interviewed by authorities, Braungardt admitted to stealing the items and selling them to Sumpter,36, of the 200 block of Frenchman's Bluff. At Sumpter's residence, investigators found the power tools as well as a 2002 Honda motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of St. Charles County.

Sumpter told authorities he bought the tools from Braungardt for $50 and the motorcycle had been stolen by Braungardt and that he was fixing it up for him.

Braungardt is charged with Second Degree Burglary and felony Stealing and is currently housed in the Lincoln County Jail under a $10,000.00 cash only bond. Sumpter is charged with felony Receiving Stolen Property and was released from the Lincoln County Jail after posting a $10,000 cash or 10% surety bond.

