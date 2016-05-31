BBB warns wire transfers becoming a thing of the past for scammers

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that scammers are now increasingly asking for payment in the form of gift cards.

Scammers are asking for gift cards to iTunes or Amazon to bail out back taxes, settle debts, and repay loans among other requests. Gift cards are increasingly becoming the payment of choice of credit union wire transfers because gift cards are harder to trace.

The BBB warns customers that requests for cash or other forms of payment from strangers almost always turn out to be a scam.

For more information on this scam, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.