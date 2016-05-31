Schnucks hosting job fair Wednesday for Metro St. Louis stores

Schnucks is looking to hire for a variety of positions. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Schnucks will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, June 1, to fill positions at markets across the St. Louis area.

The job fair will be held at the Holiday Inn Southwest Route 66 at 10709 Watson Road in Sunset Hills from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Julie Fancher, Schnucks director of talent and acquisition, said, "We are looking for people who can connect with our customers and have a passion for food."

Most position are part-time, require no previous experience, and offer on-the-job training.

To accelerate the application process, prospective applicants are encouraged to apply online before coming to the fair by visiting www.schnucks.com/employment.

