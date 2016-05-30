Martinez crisp, too many 'Matts' for Brewers to handle in 6-0 Redbirds’ win

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) -- Hustle, power and way too much Carlos Martinez conspired to produce a 6-0 Memorial Day win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

A day after a late inning collapse denied them a shot at winning the series against the Washington Nationals, the Cardinals looked like the division champs of a year ago. Matt Carpenter was 4-5 with two long doubles and Matt Holliday was 3-4, including a blistered 466-foot homer. Matt Adams added a long double for another RBI. Those three were 8-13 with four RBIs and five runs scored.

But the most refreshing aspect of Monday’s victory was Martinez’ return to form. He lost five straight decisions after starting the year 4-0 but Monday, he was dominant, pitching eight strong innings, fanning eight, walking one and scattering just five hits.

“It was a mental adjustment more than a mechanical one,” Martinez said through an interpreter. “The difference this start was simply my rhythm. I stayed calm and focused on the plate. I had better tempo.”

“His stuff was phenomenal,” said a visibly impressed Mike Matheny after the game. “When he throws like that, he can be as dominant as anyone in the game. All he needed was that rhythm.” He said when Martinez gets that “feel” for his pitches and can locate them where he wants, he gets the confidence he needs to pour in fastballs, at least one of which registered 100 mph on the Miller Park radar gun.

The Redbirds applied pressure all day, hustling their way to one run when Carpenter scored from second on a passed ball that Jonathon Lucroy could not locate. “I just reacted,” on that play, said Carpenter after the game. “As I went into third I noticed (Lucroy) couldn’t find it so I made a quick decision.”

The hustle didn’t stop there. Matt Adams beat out a relay throw to thwart a double play, Holliday saved an extra base hit with a brilliant catch near the left field wall and Kolten Wong stopped a potential big inning with a slick tag-and-throw double play.

All that supported and enhanced the performance of Martinez, who met the media with dyed blonde hair and pinkish-red boots. He threw 104 pitches, 72 for strikes and kept the Brewers off balance all afternoon. His 82nd pitch registered 98 mph, something Martinez attributed to his ability to control his emotions and “not put all my power into every pitch.”

The young righthander’s ability to mix his slider, fastball, curve and change and consistently hit his spots has been absent over the last several starts, something he attributed to concentrating on achieving a better tempo.

“It’s nice to see five good starts in a row,” said Matheny. “(Martinez) had some left and could have finished, but it’s a young arm and we need to protect it.”

“I always want the shutout but I don’t always get it,” he laughed. He said the Cardinals had a team meeting in Los Angeles where veterans stressed the need to stay focused and stay in the game, emphasizing team unity and discipline. Martinez said the Cardinals listened and now “are getting results.”

For the most part, the defense supported their pitcher’s effort, although the Cards added two more errors to their league-leading total of 46. Carpenter and Aledmys Diaz each recorded a throwing error and that pair now has 20 errors between them.