The need for rest already an issue a third of the way through 2016 season

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) -- It is not even June and already the Cardinals are discussing the need for more rest for their starters.

As the club ground to 100 wins and a division title last year, rest was rare with the Pirates and the Cubs finishing one and two games behind them respectively. The result was an exhausted team that gently exited the playoffs with barely a whimper.

This year the Cards have played 51 games going into Monday’s game with the Brewers and already, the number of games some starters have played is mildly concerning.

Yadier Molina, Randal Grichuk, Stephen Piscotty and Matt Holliday have played in 49 games, Aledmys Diaz, Matt Carpenter and Brandon Moss 48. Jeremy Hazelbaker has also appeared in 48 games, but has only started 20, often used as a late inning replacement.

“Last year every game was push, push, push,” said manager Mike Matheny. “This year we’ve had a lot of tight games and the timing wasn’t right (to rest people). But (Matt Carpenter) got a few days off (for paternity leave) and we can rest some infielders once Peralta comes back.”

So far this year, the Cards have used 45 different lineups in the search to find a consistent attack. The Redbirds average nearly 5.5 runs a game but are stuck at a game over even. That record can be attributed to poor starting pitching, but also the maddening inability to mount a consistent attack. While all five Cardinal starters have run support of at least 4 per game, the offense has also scored a run or less 11 times.

“If we get a lineup that is rolling,” said Matheny, “we’re going to roll with it (everyday).” But for now, that has not occurred.

Of particular concern is how Diaz will hold up over the course of a long season. He was out of baseball for a year and a half and injured in his first minor league season, meaning he has not experienced the long physical grind of a 162-game season. Matheny said the club does have some statistics and analytics to consider as they monitor his physical and mental condition, which, he says, appears strong right now.

The team also has five off days in June, a blessed development for a bullpen that has had more than its share of work. The Cardinal starters are averaging less than 6 innings per start, pushing an excessive amount of work on the pen, which has thrown 150 innings. Their ERA is 3.95, largely because of late-inning disasters like Sunday’s game against the Nationals in which they surrendered seven runs in the last two innings. Matheny would like to avoid a repeat of last season when, for example, set-up man Kevin Siegrist pitched so many innings during the season that he was ineffective in the play-offs.