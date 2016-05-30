Suspect who allegedly fatally shot man in Schnucks parking lot identified

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 22-year-old man is in custody after a 24-year-old man was shot to death in front of a North County Schnucks just before 1 p.m. Monday.

The suspect has been identified as Jamal Clay.

According to St. Louis County police, they responded to a call for a shooting at the Sierra Vista Schnucks located at 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza.

The man was hit by a bullet at least once and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

According to investigators, the victim, identified Tuesday as Wesley Hughes, and the suspect knew each other and had an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting occurred. The suspect fled the scene on foot behind the Schnucks.

A witness to the shooting said, “Literally probably two parking spaces behind me I heard three gun shots. I paused for a second, literally everyone outside paused because that’s how close it was and we see this man run past us, he had dreads and we didn’t know what happened and we saw this other dude come out from behind the cars and he just fell to the ground."

The witness took a video of some people trying to help the victim before the ambulance arrived.

“I felt like I was scared for my life because it was that close, we were in a parking lot in the middle of the day,” said the witness. “It’s Memorial Day, everyone is supposed to be having a good time with their families and yet you’ve got to worry about going to the store?”

If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at (314)725-8477.

