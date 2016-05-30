Matheny seeing more consistent performance from starters; Peralta suffers setback

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) -- As the long season grinds on, Cards manager Mike Matheny is beginning to see some stability in the Redbirds’ starting corps, acknowledged as the key to the 2016 season.

“Our starting pitchers are trending in the right direction,” he said before the opening of a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers. “All four games in Washington, the starters looked normal and right and it looks like it’s beginning to fall in place.”

That’s good news for a team perceived to have one of the best rotations in baseball going into the year, but so far, has one of the worst. The team ERA is 4.31, a full run worse than last year with the Cards’ number one and two throwers - Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha – are a combined 7-9 with a combined ERA over 5.

Matheny said Carlos Martinez, today’s starter, just needs to find a “good feel.” “He’s a hard thrower but he’s still a feel-pitcher. He need mechanical consistency and (to feel) comfortable. Confidence is the key with him.”

Martinez is 4-5 with a 4.25 ERA but has struggled mightily in his last several games. Getting him and Wacha back to form is crucial for the Cards if they are to make any kind of a play-off run this year. Wacha has not won since April 23 and Martinez began 4-0 but has lost his last five starts, the longest streak for any Cardinal pitcher since Joel Pineiro in 2009.

The schedule may provide a little relief for the Redbirds, many of whom have been playing consistently since opening day. The Cards have five off days in June. The bullpen has been overworked, Matheny said, because starters have not gone deep in many games recently, except for Mike Leake’s start Thursday. The bullpen is not the only area where rest is needed. Matheny said they have been watching the play of Aledmys Diaz to gauge how well he is responding to his first full season at the major league level. Diaz was out of baseball for 18 months after he defected from Cuba and was injured in his first year in the Cards’ minor season after he signed a 4-year, $8 million contract. He came up to the big club in April and has played 48 games since.

“We push (players) until it’s obvious. With Diaz, we don’t know because we don’t have a (history). So we look at how he feels, how he looks and we keep an eye on him to balance work and rest. But this game is a grind.”

Diaz has impressed the Cardinals with his ability to adjust and adapt both offensively and defensively, the skipper said. Although his batting average has fallen from the .400+ he hit after being called up from the minors, he is still hitting .323. Although he has already made 11 errors, his play lately is much improved, creating an interesting conundrum when the newly injured Jhonny Peralta returns next month.

Peralta was in Springfield rehabbing from surgery to repair torn thumb ligaments and was expected to move to Memphis this week to prepare for his return.

But Peralta sliced open his hand while opening a box on his birthday, requiring three stitches. He has not played since and until the stitches are removed the Cards won’t know the timetable of his return. Peralta’s return will allow Matheny to continue to shuffle his lineup and rest the regulars more often, he said.