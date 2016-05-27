Maturity, patience and confidence the keys to Carson Kelly’s steady improvement

(KMOV.com) -- At last, it appears, it is all starting to come together for Cardinals’ catching prospect Carson Kelly.

Kelly, a 2012 second-round pick out of an Oregon high school, has found his rhythm both in front of and behind the plate this season for Springfield (Class AA), tearing up opposing pitching at a .444 clip over the last 10 games and raising his season average to .305.

That is significant because hitting was the one weak link in Kelly’s development, something Cards skipper Mike Matheny was never worried about. “Carson will hit. I have no doubts about that,” he said in spring training.

That seemed, perhaps, a bold statement, given that last season, Kelly hit just .219 at Palm Beach (high Class A), a mark he had lingered at or slightly above for much of his minor league career. Early this season, Kelly again started slowly at Springfield, hitting below the Mendoza line (.200) for the first few games of the season. But then, it all started coming together.

“Early, I was still getting my feet wet. It was my first time in Class AA and I had to get acclimated to the pitching here,” he said. “The pitchers are more finely tuned than in Class A ball. They have a plan of how they want to attack you and they try to let you get yourself out. They have better command of their pitches. You might see a breaking ball in a fastball count. They have two or three pitches they can throw for strikes.”

Heading into weekend action, Kelly’s .305 average included four doubles and three homers. But more importantly, his on-base percentage has risen to .348, leading to an OPS of .748, both the highest of his career.

Springfield manager Dann Bilardello said he noticed a change in Kelly after those first few games. “Carson is more aggressive at the plate than he was in Peoria (where Bilardello managed him early in his career). He doesn’t try to be perfect with every swing. He attacks the ball.”

Kelly credits a lot of his success to formulating that plan of attack at the plate and staying with it. But more importantly is his preparation and routine that keeps in a game frame of mind. He said he has a rigid and established routine including cage time, stretching and other routines that he performs right up until the start of the game, every game. He has also learned the lesson that many minor leaguers are never able to learn; “I have fun with (the game). If the results don’t go my way, it’s not the end of the world. There’s another game tomorrow.”

Also developing at a steady rate is his catching ability. The converted third baseman struggled a little early after the conversion, but made impressive strides over the past two years. “I’m learning a lot from Dann (Bilardello, the Springfield manager and himself a former big league catcher.) I’m learning a lot of the little details that people don’t notice in a ballgame; how to call a game (pitch selection), the strengths of certain hitters, the situation and whether a team might pinch hit. Everyone at this level can play the game so it gets more cerebral.”

Bilardello said Kelly’s footwork has improved dramatically over the years, his throws are tight and now it is a question of adding on to that knowledge with some of the finer points of catching. “It’s more to the mental side now. Who’s in their bullpen warming up; who do they have to pinch hit and whom do we pitch around, that kind of thing. Carson is getting better every day. He listens well and he applies what he learns. This is a game built on confidence and the game can just beat you down. He’s learned how to handle that.”

One secret to Kelly’s even keel approach is the little black book that he takes with him everywhere, something featured in a BaseballStL story this spring. In that book are quotes, tips, life lessons and reminders that he has amassed over his career. That book goes with him wherever he goes and no one, he emphasizes, but him can see it.

“It goes with me everywhere. I read things I wrote two or three years ago and I see how far I’ve come from where I was. Some things don’t apply anymore and I cross them off. Some things help keep me grounded.”

Teammates have wondered what Kelly keeps in there, but he never discusses it or offers to show it to anyone. “It’s my therapy. It’s like a journal and nobody but me can see it.”

Whatever he has been writing in it lately is something he needs to hang on to for the duration of his Cardinals career.