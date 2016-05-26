Some students, staff members need to be tested after positive test for Tuberculosis at local school

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After a person with connections to Windsor High School tested positive for Tuberculosis, the district and Jefferson County Health Department are taking precautions to make people aware of the signs and symptoms associated with TB.

The individual who tested positive is currently in isolation and receiving treatment. The district will not reveal who contracted TB.

Kelley Vollmar, Directory of the Jefferson County Health Department said, “For individuals with active TB, the health department goes out and does what we call direct observe therapy. So we actually go out every day and make sure that the individual is taking their medication."

Officials monitored those who came in close contact with the individual while they were contagious. The superintendent says 75 - 100 student and staff members need to be tested.

“Just because you're exposed, doesn't mean you're gonna get sick," said Vollmar.

Vollmar says TB is no longer the deadly disease that it once was.

"Today TB is preventable and curable. Most people who become infected with the germ for TB may not ever show symptoms or develop into active disease," said Vollmar.

An open forum was held on Tuesday, May 31, at Windsor High School for staff and parents to learn more about the illness and ask health officials questions. Health officials say there is no need to panic.

Holland says 50 parents showed up at the meeting to get the facts on TB.

Dr. Joel Holland, Superintendent of Windsor C-1 School District said, “The thing that we've always tried to do is to be transparent with our community. They expect that and we expect that. We’re just trying to get the information out to them as quick as possible without creating anymore panic or chaos for them."

For more information about this specific case, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (636)789-3372 ext. 215.

