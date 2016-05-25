Police investigating suspicious death in north St. Louis

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in north St. Louis as a homicide.

Police responded to a call for help in the 4000 block of Greer Avenue just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old male deceased in the yard of a vacant residence.

Homicide is handling the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

