Lincoln County Sheriff asking for help locating man who allegedly violated parole

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Leon Leonard, who they said has an outstanding arrest warrant for violating his parole.

Sheriff John Cottle said Leonard is a habitual felon who is evading law enforcement. His last known address was in the first block of Linda Lane in Moscow Mills, but he is know to frequent the Fountain Lakes Trailer Park often.

He has been armed and dangerous in the past, but he is not believed to be armed at this time.

Anyone with information on Leon Leonard's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (636)528-6100 or send an anonymous tip to www.LCSOMO.com.

