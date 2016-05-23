News 4 Investigates: Mystery over WWII jacket may be solved

(KMOV.com) - A Metro East woman made a shocking discovery about a cherished family heirloom and Army relic that had been tucked away in a closet for decades.

Kathy Bold had an idea to display her father's Army jacket. She went to the closet where the jacket had been buried for nearly 30 years, unzipped the worn bag, and admired its condition.

"I didn't even look at the name first, I was looking at the medals and things like that," said Bold. "I can't even explain how I felt. It was not my dad."

The name inside read 'R. McDonald', but Bold's father was R. Biggerstaff.

After Bold's heart dropped, she says she immediately wanted to find the jacket's true owner.

"I think it needs to find the people who want it, the people who need it," said Bold.

Her attempts to research the names, numbers and insignia on the jacket quickly hit a dead-end, so she reached out to News 4 for help.

Now, investigators at the National Records Administration in north St. Louis county believe the coat belonged to a third veteran, Dewey Prescott. A portion of his serial number is written in the lining.

It may have belonged to McDonald for a brief time, and then later, Biggerstaff.

Director Scott Levins says from what they can make off the jacket, R. McDonald belonged to the company H.135th infantry in the Army. The jacket indicated he may have been an officer. Other than that, Levins says their team of archivists could not exactly identify R. McDonald.

There are about 700 people working at the National Archives and Records Administration in north St. Louis County and they get between 4,000 to 5,000 requests every single day. Still, they always encourage people in Bold's shoes to contact them.

You can submit a request electronically at www.archives.gov.

Even though there is a snag in the search, Bold has not given up hope yet.

"I know if I was on the other end, I would be thrilled if someone gave it to me," said Bold.

Bold's father spent time in California, Wyoming and Illinois.

If you think you know more about this mystery man, R. McDonald, contact News 4 at investigates@kmov.com.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.