News 4 Schools: Local student meets idol

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, one local elementary student got to meet his idol, NFL M.V.P. Cam Newton.

Noah Woepke, 11, suffers from a life-threatening protein deficiency which causes him to get constant blood clots. As a result, Woepke cannot partake in any contact sports and is limited to watching from the sidelines.

In March, Woepke was surprised with a video at Sappington Elementary. In the video, Cam Newton, his idol, invited Woepke to Charlotte, North Carolina to meet in person.

Not only did Woepke get to meet Newton, but Noah and Cam visited the Panthers stadium, took in an NBA game, and even went bowling in what could only be described as a dream trip.

Those close to Noah say that even though he is on a restricted diet and cannot play soccer, his favorite sport, you would never know he has a life-threatening illness by talking to him.



