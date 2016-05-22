Alex Reyes dominant in debut as Memphis wins 8-1

(KMOV.com) -- Top ranked prospect Alex Reyes fanned eight in four innings of work in his Class AAA debut Sunday, as the Memphis Redbirds split the series with the Fresno Grizzlies (Astros), winning 8-1.

Reyes, ranked as the best prospect in the Cardinal organization and the seventh best in baseball, had been serving a 50-game suspension for marijuana use. The big right-hander gave up two hits and walked three in his first appearance of 2016.

In an interview with BaseballStL in spring training, Reyes apologized once again to the organization and the fans for what he termed a “poor decision,” attributing it to a lack of a support structure during the long season away from family and friends. Reyes, just 21 years old, consistently throws in the high 90s with a sharp breaking ball and a change-up that is still in development.

He allowed base runners in each of the first three innings, including loading the bases in the second, but he struck out the final batter of the inning each time to escape without allowing a run.

His eight strikeouts matched Arturo Reyes for the most by a Redbird starter in a game this season. Reyes threw 85 pitches and 48 for strikes on Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Jonathan Rodriguez hit his fourth home run of the season and was 3-for-4 with a season-high four RBI. Charlie Tilson was 2-for-4 with a bunt single and a triple and he also scored twice, as did Greg Garcia during his 2-for-4 showing.

David Washington’s 12-game hitting streak came to an end when he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly. The streak was the longest by a Redbird this season and was the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League entering Sunday’s games.

A crowd of 5,105 was at AutoZone Park in the finale of Memphis’ eight-game home stand, and the Redbirds averaged 6,488 fans through the turnstiles with four crowds over 7,700 during the stretch. Memphis has eclipsed the 110,000-mark in season attendance through 24 home games.

Ryan Sherriff earned the win in relief of Reyes and struck out four in two innings, and John Church and Juan Gonzalez followed Sherriff and gave up one run on three hits in three innings. Gonzalez picked up his second save of the season.