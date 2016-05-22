Police identify 2 victims shot and baby killed in deadly house fire; family seeks justice

Marquita Jones-Smith, 31,, and Madison Thomas, 11 months were killed in a house fire and shooting in the 4400 block of Elmbank on the morning of May 22. Credit: Victims' families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Police Department has identified the three victims from a Sunday morning homicide and house fire as Marquita Jones-Smith, 31, Melvin Thomas, 56, and Madison Thomas, eight months.

A homicide investigation was launched after Jones-Smith and Melvin Thomas were found dead after a house fire in north St. Louis Sunday morning. An investigation revealed the two adults had died of gunshot wounds and the 8-month-old girl was killed in the fire.

St. Louis City firefighters responded to a call in the 4400 block of Elmbank Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. When crews arrived, a neighbor reported there may be people trapped inside.

"The front room was well-involved when we arrived," said Garon Mosby, Captain of the St. Louis Fire Department. "And then a second room, a bedroom, and all three victims were located in that room."

While attempting to locate anyone inside the residence, firefighters found three people, two adults and one child, deceased.

Fire investigators spent hours at the scene, trying to determine the cause. Later in the afternoon, the St. Louis Police Department's Crime Lab van and detectives were investigating the crime scene for several hours, taking pictures and collecting evidence.

Relatives say they are heartbroken about what happened to their family and need justice.

Ronesha Green, cousin to Jones-Smith said, “It's hurtful, it's painful, it sickening, it's hard, it's hard.”

Green says she cannot understand who would shoot her cousin and the baby’s father before apparently trying to hide the murder by setting the home on fire.

“If anything they could've set the baby outside, if anything. She's a baby, she don't deserve none of this, and what I feel like is we need justice. We need justice,” said Green.

Green says her family has nothing, no life insurance and no money to even bury their loved ones. She says the mother moved to the home in February to help give baby a better life with the father.

“I'm mad, I'm hurt. I'm speechless, I don't have no words. All I want them to do is find this person that does this to them and get them off the streets,” said Green.

No suspect information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses. For more, click here.

