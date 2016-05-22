Bellefontaine Neighbors Police locate missing teen

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department has located a missing teenager.

Jaheim Gasper, 15, was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the QuikTrip located at 10845 Lilac Avenue, near I-270. He was found around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday sleeping at a local church. Church members fed Gasper and charged his phone so he could call home.

Gasper's mother told authorities she saw him walk into the QuikTrip on Saturday, but did not see him exit the store. At this time, authorities do not suspect foul play.

