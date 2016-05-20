Young Peoria Chiefs beginning to gain respect as they settle in to life in baseball

(KMOV.com) -- Cardinal fans frustrated by the two steps forward, one back progress of the big club will enjoy the red-hot play of another Redbird team just 165 miles north.

The Peoria Chiefs are en fuego, having taken a mid-week series from the Kane County Cougars this week. The low Class A squad has now won 8 of its last 11 appear ready to make a run at the top, heading into a weekend series at home against Beloit (Oakland). Jhonny Peralta will join the Chiefs tonight, his first game in a rehab assignment from surgery to reattach torn thumb ligaments.

Manager Joe Kruzel (see accompanying story) said that after a bit of a rocky start, the young Chiefs have begun to round into form, displaying some serious talent and team chemistry.

“Our starting pitching is going deeper in games,” he said. “I think in 26 games, nearly every starter threw at least five innings. And, several of these guys are throwing 94-97 mph.”

Tuesday’s game against the Kane County Cougars (Arizona Diamondbacks) was a study in exactly what Kruzel said. Sandy Alcantara buzzed Cougar hitters with a fastball that was consistently above 95 mph and touched 99. His curve ball helped him record 10 punch-outs in seven innings en route to his fourth victory of the young season. Alcantara, 20, was signed out of the Dominican Republic last fall and has 40 strikeouts in 34 innings. Although his fastball has little movement at this point in his career, the Redbirds feel the 6-4, 170 pounder will grow and mature into a quality pitcher.

At the plate and on the bases, the Chiefs were also relentless. A handful of walks and hits in the first inning were parlayed into four runs with the help of five stolen bases against a weak-armed catcher. Few Chiefs gave away at-bats and Alcantara didn’t let anything serious get started as the Chiefs won that ball game 4-3, surrendering three late runs. Wednesday, they overcame a few defensive lapses to again defeat the Cougars 5-3 before dropping the finale.

So good are the Chiefs’ starters that Alcantara has the highest ERA on the team at 3.67. Jake Woodford (2.66) Brennan Leitao (2.01), Derian Gonzalez (2.60), Ryan Helsley (2.14), and Junior Fernandez (3.62) round out the starters, who sort a 16-11 combined record. While Alcantara’s ERA is slightly elevated due to some early wildness, Leitao has been incredibly consistent, walking just eight in 40 innings for a WHIP of .94.

Offensively, the Chiefs rank fifth in the 16-team league, led by catchers Jose Godoy (.338) and Chris Chinea (.303). While they display little power, they make up for it with speed (30 stolen bases) and on-base percentage (114 walks).

The other area that has impressed Kruzel is the play of the middle infielders, Edmundo Sosa 20, (signed out of Panama) and Eliezer Alvarez, (21, signed out of the Dominican Republic), both of whom flash plus-defensive skills at times. Alvarez (11 stolen bases) has an arm not usually seen in second basemen and he and Sosa cover a lot of ground up the middle.

One player whose year-over-year maturity has really impressed the third year manager is Magneuris Sierra, (20, Dominican Republic). “Last year if it was cold, it really affected the way he played. He just wasn’t used to it. Now he’s out there in short sleeves. He’s more confident. He’s adapted to whatever the conditions are. He’s more mature.” This year, Sierra is hitting .276 and covers a huge amount of ground in the Chiefs’ outfield.

“I knew when we got our spikes in the ground and got going that this would be a good team. I look at their skill level and the progress they’ve made and I’m excited.”