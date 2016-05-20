Peoria Chiefs starting to round into form under Joe Kruzel’s gentle touch

(KMOV.com) -- Joe Kruzel is a happy man. As manager of the Peoria Chiefs, the St. Louis Cardinals Class A team, he has the opportunity to coach young men on the way up. He teaches them, mentors them, monitors their state of mind and tries to unlock their potential.

And he really likes what he sees with this year’s team.

“Some of these guys have never stayed overnight in a hotel to play a ball game the next day,” he says. “Some of them have never been out of their country. This is an all new experience on many levels.”

Because many of the young Chiefs are in their first full year of professional baseball, the length of the season is the first thing to which they have to adjust. “We’ve played (39) games so far. That’s a full high school season. College seasons would be winding down about now. Short season (the State College Spikes) would be more than half over. Even in the Gulf Coast League they didn’t have to travel and play the same day, stay in a hotel and play again.”

The lack of familiarity with the mental and physical requirements of playing professional baseball led to a rocky start for the young Chiefs. But they have adapted well and made substantial progress, Kruzel said. Early, games are played in wet, cold weather. Travel is wearing. Lack of familiar surroundings and the support of family can unmoor young players. “I walk around the field and try to talk to different players, to see how they’re doing,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll bring them in the office and I look them in the eye while we’re talking. Everybody is different and matures at different times. I try to watch and listen to see how they are handling all this.”

Before a recent game in Kane County, Ill. against the Cougars (Arizona Diamondbacks), as Kruzel discussed his team’s maturation, the Chiefs warmed up for the first of a three-game series against the Cougars, a team they trailed by two games in the standings. They would ultimately win the series and move to within two games of the lead in the western division of the Midwest League.

The crisp, focused infield, the confident chatter, the practiced steps and throws told the story Kruzel had just put into words. “It’s hard to describe when you feel a team is starting to play well. You can’t necessarily explain it, you just know it.” It was easier to see than to explain. The young Chiefs moved in measured tempo; each batting practice swing had a purpose; each infield throw was in rhythm; each ground ball was a clinic in footwork.

The lessons that he and his staff have gently, patiently discussed with the young players are beginning to bear fruit. “They are starting to understand that there will be good days and bad days. You can’t worry about yesterday.”

As their self-confidence grows, so does the team’s. “This is a fun bunch of guys. They’re getting closer and they root for each other. It is fun to watch them play. They are exciting and they have ability.”