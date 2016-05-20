Councilman convicted of assault after shoving man at University City council meeting

A man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.More >
A man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.More >
Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred near Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.More >
Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred near Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.More >
A man was hospitalized after being shot at a gas station in Dutchtown early Thursday morning.More >
A man was hospitalized after being shot at a gas station in Dutchtown early Thursday morning.More >
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Blues have signed defensemen Colton Parayko to a five-year deal worth $27.5 million, according to multiple reports.More >
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Blues have signed defensemen Colton Parayko to a five-year deal worth $27.5 million, according to multiple reports.More >