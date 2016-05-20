Councilman convicted of assault after shoving man at University City council meeting

A University City councilman has been sentenced to two years' probation after getting physical with another person during a municipal meeting in 2016.

The alleged assault took place on March 22, 2016 during a University City municipal meeting regarding the Police Department Facility. A University City resident passed out pamphlets that held information about a recall petition of the University City mayor, Shelley Welsch.

The resident confronted Welch after she placed the pamphlets behind her.

Police said that is when Councilman Leo Michael Glickert rose to speak with the mayor, walked towards the victim, pushed him, picked up the pamphlets, and shoved the victim again.

Glickert was found guilty of assault by a jury on March 7, 2017. He was sentenced on April 13, 2017.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved