St. Louis County Police K-9 given ballistic vest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A four-legged member of the St. Louis County Police Department now has an added layer of protection against criminals just like his two-legged co-workers.

Yago, a member of St. Louis County's K-9 Unit, now has a ballistic vest that is bullet and stab proof.

The vest was provided through Vested Interest in K-9s Inc., along with a donation from an anonymous donor.

