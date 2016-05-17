News 4 Investigates: Why are the Rams still getting free advertising at the Dome?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Even though the Rams left for Los Angeles in December, the football team is still getting free advertising in St. Louis.

Rams superstars are still gracing the windows of The Dome at America's Center and can be seen from Interstate 70. Signs are also displayed outside of the dome and the ticket sales window still has signs to purchase tickets. Even the phone number to purchase tickets is still operating. The 314 area code number for tickets prompts options for purchasing L.A. Rams tickets.

Marty Brooks, the senior vice president for the America's Center, said he would like the signage gone as well, but it is not as simple as tearing them down. He said it is just like removing the Championship banners inside the Dome was the responsibility of Kroenke's Rams, the removal and funding of the removal is also the responsibility of the Rams.

Therefore, the America's Center said their hands are tied and the removal of old Rams signage will happen on Kroenke's schedule.

In the meantime, America's Center is discussing sponsorship deals with other companies that grace the walls of the dome.

