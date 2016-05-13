After two Tommy John surgeries, success is about more than numbers for Jeremy Hefner

(KMOV.com) -- Everyday, Jeremy Hefner prepares himself as though this will be the day he returns to the majors as a starting pitcher. Each day he gets stronger, more confident, more certain that the right arm on which doctors performed two Tommy John surgeries is finally and completely healed.

Until that call comes, summoning him to the St. Louis Cardinals, he enjoys each moment back in uniform, the familiar routines and the clubhouse camaraderie. But more than anything else, he cherishes the ability to once again compete.

A taste of honey, they say, is worse than none at all. Hefner had more than a taste. He was in the New York Mets starting rotation in 2012 at just 26 years old. Drafted in the 4th round out of Oral Roberts University, Hefner made the New York Mets starting rotation in 2012 and 2013, gaining traction on the steep learning curve major league pitchers must master. Though his record (8-15 over parts of two season) was not impressive, his command of pitches, his routines, his confidence and dedication all were. He was on his way to a career as a big league pitcher.

Until.

“I was doing well, having a good summer,” he recalls. “I had a start in Arizona and something didn’t feel right. I left the game and had an MRI, which revealed a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament. In August of 2013, I had Tommy John surgery.”

Completing months of rehabilitation and strengthening exercises, Hefner recovered fully and prepared to return to the Mets the following year. “In 2014, I made six rehab starts in the Gulf Coast League and the Florida State League. On the third one, my velocity dropped from 92-93 to 81. I didn’t feel any pain but felt some fatigue. So I flew to New York for an examination. Doctors there told me I had fractured the ulna bone where the ligament had been surgically anchored. The only way to repair that was to have another Tommy John surgery.”

The Mets released him and no team would sign him since he couldn’t pitch in 2015. He completed rehabilitation, “hung out with my family” and went back to Oral Roberts to stay in shape. But the telephone did not ring.

“There was definitely a kind of quiet desperation,” he remembers. “I knew I was getting older and the opportunities would be fewer. I had a wife and three kids and no paycheck. I grew frustrated, thinking ‘why did I have the second surgery? If I would have known I wasn’t going to get a chance, I would have skipped that and just gone on with my life.’

“My agent told me that if I wanted to continue playing, I should go to winter ball where teams could see me. So in December and January, I played winter ball and after a few weeks, the St. Louis Cardinals invited me to spring training” and ultimately signed him to a Class AAA contract.

Now, after two surgeries, two long rehabilitations and self-described quiet desperation, Jeremy Hefner is physically healthy and mentally as tough as the back wall of a shooting gallery.

“I’m getting stronger with every start. My last start, I went seven innings. The last time I did that was in July of 2013. I’m happy that I’m able to compete at a high level. This is such a blessing. I’m having fun.”

He says his arm appears to be completely healed and while he recognizes there will be peaks and valleys, he just has to remind himself to trust the mechanics he learned all through his baseball career. But even speaking of a topic as dry as mechanics, he cannot keep the excitement out of his voice. “I feel great. I’m really excited.”

“Jeremy fits in very well,” says Memphis Manager Mike Shildt. “The best leaders lead by example both on and off the field. He’s a pro. He sets (the tone) for the club and he shares information. And, he consistently positions himself to be ready when he gets the call.”

Unlike younger pitchers still trying to find their identity as a pitcher, Hefner knows what he has to do to be successful. “Back in 2012-13 my sinker was my best pitch, along with the cut fastball. The cutter is there (now) but the sinker is not quite there. I work on it in my bullpen sessions and I’m getting more comfortable. I have good four-seam (fastball) command and my off-speed stuff is much better. I talked to Waino (Adam Wainwright) in the spring about how he holds his curve ball. I tried it and it is working really well for me.”

The results support his perception of how well he is pitching. In 33 innings this year for Memphis, he has 30 strikeouts and surrendered just 25 hits. His ERA is 3.24 and he is building arm strength as he goes deeper into games.

“I am absolutely getting close (to being ready for a return to the majors). I think I’m mentally stronger to perform at that level than I was when I was there before.”

Adversity often adds a sense of perspective to life and Hefner now knows that success cannot be defined by mere statistics. Rising from the ashes of a once-promising career to again compete at the highest level in your profession is, in itself, a triumph.

“A success for me this year would be to make all my starts. To go out there every fifth day and compete at a high level. I spent two years not being healthy. Now, I can compete and it feels really good. I’m a team player. I’ll do whatever the Cardinals ask me to do. But going forward, it’s not just about numbers.”