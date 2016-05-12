Consumer Fraud Task Force warns of spike in business email compromise scams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Consumer Fraud Task Force has issued an alert to businesses across the region to be on the lookout for Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams that have stolen sensitive employee information and cost businesses millions of dollars.

The scam comes in the form of an e-mail from a high-ranking company official instructing the employee to wire cash or provide tax information.

The scammers have targeted companies both large and small as well as non-profits in the past.

