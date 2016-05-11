Nearly half a billion in contracts would not have helped Cardinals

To paraphrase an old baseball saying, sometimes the best signing is the one you don’t make.

While the Cardinals this year struggle to maintain a consistent offense and get dependable performances from their five starting pitchers, it is natural to wonder what could have been had the Redbirds retained Jason Heyward and John Lackey and completed the near miss signing of ace lefthander David Price.

The answer is based on their stats, two conclusions can be drawn. 1). It wouldn’t have been a whole lot better, and, 2). The Cardinals would have a lot dead money committed to marginal players, limiting their ability to do much going forward.

Comparative stats are often misleading and it is not fair to assume that everything would remain the same were those three wearing the birds on the bat. But, the Cubs and the Red Sox paid the treasury of a small country to get these guys and none of them are worth it as of now.

David Price, who seemed headed to the Cardinals this offseason, took instead $217 million from Boston and is signed at roughly $31 million a year through 2022. That the Redbirds coveted him is understandable. In his first six years, Price was the premier lefty in the American League, going 104-56 with an ERA of about 3 in a league where the pitcher is not an easy out. He fanned nearly one an inning over that stretch and in 2014, threw an incredible 248 innings, striking out 271.

This year, while he is earning about $1 million for every week of the season, Price’s ERA is 6.75. He is 4-1, but the magic is not there. Before signing with the Red Sox, he surrendered about 20 runs a year less than average. This year, it’s 11 runs more than average. His wins above average before this season was somewhere between two and three; now, he’s a win worse than average.

Want a comparison? Mike Leake, the free agent the Cards did sign, is better than Price this year in runs above average surrendered and wins above average and cost the Cards half as much.

Jason Heyward made a public display of rejecting the Cardinals and loving the Cubs. The question now is whether the Cubs will love him back.

Heyward is hitting just .211 at this writing, with no homers and an OPS of just .569. With the Redbirds last year, Heyward hit .293, with 13 homers, 23 stolen bases and an OPS of .797. Sure, he’s a slow starter, but for $184 million over eight years, a team might expect that he would hit better than Jedd Gyorko, the Cards’ free agent signing who has a similar batting average but four home runs and a .685 OPS for about 20 percent of the Heyward money.

John Lackey made it clear early that he did not intend to re-sign with the Redbirds, who figured to miss his 13-10, 2.77 ERA and 33 games started of 2015. They might later in the season if one of the five starters goes down, but for now, Lackey’s ERA is more than 4. What’s more revealing is that his runs better than average last year was 34 and this year it is -1. His wins above average last year was 4 and this year is slightly negative. In other words, hitting covers a lot of sins. Lackey is 4-1 because in his 4 wins, the Cubs scored 36 runs or an average of 9 per start. I could win with that kind of support and would be willing to do it for less than the $32 million over two years the Cubs gave him.

The point is not to denigrate the choices others made, but to recognize that spending the national debt to acquire a player who was good in the past does not guarantee anything but a large payroll. As Cards’ announcer Dan McLaughlin pointed out in a recent broadcast, the Angels will still owe a hobbled and fading Albert Pujols (.183, .350 slugging), $150 million over the next five years.

Heyward, Lackey and Price now receive $433 million for their current contracts, money the Cards didn’t spend on what has so far has been abysmal returns. But don’t give them credit for being smart and passing on that talent. They made serious runs on at least three of the four (including Pujols).

Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than smart.