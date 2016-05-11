Springfield’s Andrew Morales made minor changes and reaped major rewards

(KMOV.com) -- They say experience is the best teacher, an adage Cardinals’ pitching prospect Andrew Morales can attest is very true.

“I’ve learned from the experiences from last year, have continued to learn on and off the field,” said the 23-year-old 2014 competitive balance pick out of UC-Irvine. “I’ve learned what I can control and what I cannot control. I come prepared (to every game) and try to be consistent like I was in college.”

Last year in Class AA, Morales was one of the better pitchers on a team that was not very good. He finished 5-8 with an ERA of 5.00 but surrendered 169 hits in 129 innings, leading to a WHIP of 1.66, hardly the stuff of legend.

This year has been a complete turnaround, leading to his ranking as the number 30 prospect in the Cards’ organization. He is currently 3-2 with an ERA of 2.76 and a WHIP of 1.13. He’s surrendered fewer hits than innings pitched and appears to be on the path to success.

“It’s really a combination of things,” he said recently. “I’ve put myself in better counts. I try to get ahead early and put the hitter away early. I try hard to eliminate the long at-bats, the walks and the two-strike hits.”

“The difference this year compared with last year is experience and maturity, certainly, but more importantly, he’s worked to get his timing down and get ahead in the count,” said Springfield pitching coach Jason Simontacchi.

“Last year he had his hand behind his backside (and visible to the hitter). As he began his pitch and his body started forward, his hands couldn’t catch up. He was pushing it and could not finish which led to flat pitches. He worked hard in the offseason to correct that. He now has much better command of his pitches and is able to get ahead of hitters down in the zone.”

He’s also hiding the ball much better. “Yes, I’ve been working on finding a more consistent release point and that includes hiding the ball better,” Morales said.

Morales said he was hurt last year by giving up two-strike base hits and has also concentrated on putting away hitters. “I try to get out ahead early and then I feel much more confident attacking the corners and pitching aggressively.”

Morales also credits Simontacchi with much of his mental development about the game, as well. “Simo has a great coaching style. He has a tricky way of (coaching the mental game). He also has encouraged me to watch how the hitters swing at certain pitches as I formulate my plan of attack.”

Morales said that through experience and constant coaching reminders, he focuses in the simple plan of getting ahead and then putting the hitters away, either with aggressive pitches or allowing the defense make the plays. “The most important thing for me is to stay in the zone,” he said.

At the Class AA level, Morales said he also learned that since he sees teams and their hitters more than once, he has to take a different approach each time he faces a team, unlike college when he might only see the hitters one time in a season. “I can’t give in to them. I have to stay with my game plan.”

Simontacchi is encouraged by what he has seen so far. “He’s making more competitive pitches and getting ahead of hitters. We have to give this guy a chance to see where his stuff takes him.”