Arturo Reyes coming on as Memphis battles inexperience, injuries

(KMOV.com) -- As expected, the Memphis Cardinals (Class AAA) is not off to a strong start in 2016, but manager Mike Shildt is not discouraged. Instead he keeps in mind that while winning ballgames is important, the ultimate mission is to prepare talent for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We’re mindful that this is a slower process than we would like, but the team in competing well,” Shildt said of his 12-16 squad. “And while winning is the ultimate goal for the team, playing in St. Louis is the objective for these guys.”

Injuries haven’t helped. Outfielder Carlos Peguero (.299) and catcher Mike Ohlman (.273) have been on the disabled list, leaving a huge offensive hole for a team hitting just .230. While the bullpen has been solid, the starters have not been, save Jeremy Hefner (2-0, 3.24 ERA). The other four are 5-10 with a combined ERA approaching 5.0, something that was not completely unexpected.

The Cardinals signed Hefner and minor league free agents Deck McGuire (1-4, 3.86 ERA) and J.C. Sulbaran (2-2, 3.68 ERA) in the offseason to provide Class AAA starting depth for a depleted staff. Also starting is Thomas Lee (1-3, 6.83 ERA) who was signed as a non-drafted player in 2012 and Arturo Reyes (2-2, 4.40 ERA) was a 40th round pick out of Gonzaga in 2013.

Reyes, however, has won his last two starts and has shown signs of improvement as he works through some early control issues. Teams were batting .313 against him in the first inning and just .143 in the fifth inning, something not lost on the Memphis staff.

“Arturo is getting some experience here at the Triple A level on the importance of throwing crisp pitchers early in the game. We’ve been trying to get him to slow down a little and execute his pitches. But we as coaches are trying to get a handle on what exactly is going on as well. He’s new to the league and still trying to process all this."

Whatever Shildt and his coaches saw must have helped; Reyes threw 7.2 scoreless innings Monday night as the Memphis squad beat Nashville 5-0. Reyes surrendered just six singles and finished with six strikeouts and no walks.

The bright spot right now for Memphis is the bullpen, which recently surrendered just five runs in 19 innings. The pen boasts some guys with major league experience, like Miguel Socolovich and Sam Tuivailala, as well as pitchers with proven Class AAA experience, something many of the position players lack.

Memphis facts:

•Memphis is third in the PCL in ERA (3.61) and 13th in batting average (.238)

•Memphis ranks 14th in the league in fielding (.974) and has had errorless games in three of the last five outings

•Memphis has seven home runs in 10 games in the month of May after hitting nine in 20 games in April

•Memphis has stranded the fewest runners on base in the PCL (171)

Player updates:

•Jacob Wilson has five hits in his last six games after going hitless in the seven games before that (0-20)

•Nick Martini has reached base in 18 of his last 21 games with at least one plate appearance

•Carlos Peguero has only been kept off base entirely in three of the 17 games he has started this season

•Dean Anna is 6-for-15 with five RBI with runners in scoring position and 9-for-61 without runners in scoring position (.148)

• Sam Tuivailala has the best K/9 ratio among relief pitchers in the PCL (15.0)

•Charlie Tilson had a 10-game hitting streak earlier this year.

•Jeremy Hefner is third in the PCL in lowest batting average against (.205) for starters

•Sam Tuivailala has had five-straight scoreless outings

•Dean Kiekhefer leads the Redbird bullpen with 10-consecutive scoreless outings spanning 11.2 innings pitched with no walks.

•John Church has only given up one run in his 11 outings (14 innings).