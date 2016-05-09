Enrollment at SIU campuses expected to drop again this fall

(KMOV.com) - Enrollment numbers at Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses are expected to drop again this fall.

Parents and students are telling administrators the decline is a result of the uncertainty of the state budget. Research indicates that students are opting to attend college out of state.

Admission at the Edwardsville campus is already down six percent and the chancellor at the Carbondale campus expects enrollment to drop there as well.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved