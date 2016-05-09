Francis Howell students take part in Boeing sponsored competition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Students from Francis Howell High School were just a few of several area high school students who recently took part in the Boeing Engineering Challenge held at Washington University.

The Boeing Engineering Challenge requires students to design and build hand-thrown gliders to compete in three levels of competition.

Francis Howell sent three teams, and was one of almost fifty different schools taking part in the competition. They took home awards for 'Most Creative Appearance' and 'Most Creative Engineering.'

