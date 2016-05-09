Paul DeJong’s patience and adaptability helped propel him to a top 20 prospect

(KMOV.com) -- Early on, it looked as though the Cardinals’ decision to promote Paul DeJong from low Class A Peoria to Class AA Springfield might have been a mistake.

DeJong, a fourth-round pick out of Illinois State University, was struggling to start 2016. In 17 games, he fanned 28 times. His batting average was under .200. But the third baseman had too much talent to linger at such a dismal mark. To his credit, said Springfield manager Dann Bilardello, he never lost faith in himself or his approach.

The results over the past 10 games have been a dramatic reversal. DeJong hit five home runs over six games at one point, and has been hitting .350+ over the last 10 games. He, like top prospect Harrison Bader, is on a fast development track and he is currently ranked as the number 18 prospect in the organization.

“I faced Mike Leake in live batting practice in spring training (part of the Cardinal philosophy of mixing young players in with major leaguers.) He locates his pitches so well and has such command of everything he throws. He has such a good mix of pitches.” That was his introduction to baseball at a higher level and was helpful in making the changes he needed to make to succeed in Class AA baseball.

“I made some adjustments in my timing. I was late and missing good pitches early in the count. Now I’m getting myself in better counts and seeing better pitches to hit.” As far as his recent power outburst, DeJong was circumspect. “Power comes in bunches. You just have to have a good swing.”

He has. The 2015 fourth-round pick enjoyed a strong pro debut last summer, hitting .316 with nine homers in 66 games in the rookie-level Appalachian League and Class A Peoria. Promoted to Double-A for 2016, he got off to a rough start, hitting .181 as recently as April 28. DeJong admitted that skipping the Class A Advanced level has been an adjustment. But he, like his coach, credits his even keel approach to turning it all around. “These two guys (DeJong and Bader) are like sponges for knowledge,” Bilardello said recently.

“This has been a challenge. (Bilardello’s) experience has helped me understand when I need a rest, when I should limit the number of ground balls I take. He understands a player’s (physical stresses) and how to get ready to play.”

Like Bader, the Cards’ Class AA staff has helped DeJong with little tips that come from years of playing experience. “Base running is hard to practice but (coaches) have watched me in games and given me little pointers that have helped tremendously.”

DeJong grew up in Florida as a Braves fan. “Chipper Jones was my favorite player,” he says. At Illinois State, he became well acquainted with the passion that fans of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals feel for their teams. “About half (students at ISU) were Cubs fans and the other half Cardinal fans,” he laughed. “Same with the Blues and Blackhawks.”

DeJong has played all three infield skill positions, but has spent the least amount of time in his career at third base, the position he now plays for the Springfield Cardinals. “I feel more comfortable there all the time,” he said.