Harrison Bader focuses on the moment as he moves up in Cards’ minor system

In minor league baseball, it's unwise to get too excited about a youngster's early performance. Strong starts often give way to slumps; good numbers at one level don't necessarily transfer to the next. It's a long, hard road to the majors and even the sleekest sports car crashes on a hairpin curve.

But if the St. Louis Cardinals allow themselves just a moment’s indulgence, they might admit that by all appearances, Harrison Bader looks like the real deal.

The Cards’ third-round pick in last year’s draft has been nothing short of sensational in 2016 and he hasn’t even played a full season of professional baseball. He is currently ranked as the number 10 prospect in the Cardinal organization.

Ask him about it and you’d never know that he was leading the Class AA Texas League in batting, or that he’s hitting .467 in his last 10 games. He appreciates the mention but his work is just beginning, he says.

“I’ve had to work on my mental game a lot,” he said this weekend. “I noticed immediately how incredibly talented the pitching here is. I’ve had to prepare myself mentally, to understand what they are trying to do to get me out. I’ve been taking every at bat slowly, pitch to pitch and trying to adjust to what the pitcher is doing.”

So far, so good. Bader is hitting .365 with an OPS of .955, helped by five home runs in 28 games.

His manager, former major league first-round draft pick Dann Bilardello, says Bader can hit for average and power and said his speed allows him to beat out infield hits as well. “He’s like a sponge,” Bilardello said recently of Bader’s attentiveness to coaching tips. “And he applies it well.”

“The coaches have helped me adjust to Class AA ball,” Bader says. “The long season grinds you down and as a player, I’ve learned to simplify the game. Playing for guys who have major league experience has been so valuable. They tell me things I can use in a game and things that help separate me as a player and an individual. A lot of time, it’s just little things from their experience.”

After last year’s draft, Bader was sent to the Cards’ short season team, the State College Spikes. He says his first game was against Staten Island, just a stone’s throw from his Bronxville, NY home. “I noticed it was a faster game than college. But I used the same mindset I had in college. I was trying to set up myself for success from the first day.”

He hit .379 in seven games at State College and was promoted to Peoria (low Class A) where he helped lead that team to the playoffs, hitting .301 in 54 games. His progress so impressed the Cardinals that he was allowed to skip high Class A (Palm Beach) and go directly Springfield. Bilardello said Bader’s maturity and solid approach to the game justified the move and the results so far have proven the wisdom of that decision.

A brief conversation with the 21-year-old about his approach to each at-bat makes it clear he understands the role of a hitter. “I learned that staying in the same place every time in the batter’s box is a mistake. (According to what the pitcher throws) I may have to move up in the box a little or off the plate. I try to get deeper in the count so I can see more pitches. I also have to look at what the pitcher is doing. If he is attacking me outside, I may have to take a single the other way. If there’s a runner on third and less than two outs, I may need a ground ball. It’s the hitter’s job to understand the situation. Being young is no excuse to not understand what you need to do. I try to compete on every pitch.”

Bader fully grasps that he has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “I look at friends from college who are graduating this year (Bader was drafted after his junior year). Their career path is different than mine. I am incredibly fortunate to be able to play baseball for a living. Every morning I wake up with a hunger and an appreciation that will never leave me.”