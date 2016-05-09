Police ask for help identifying suspected CWE bike thieves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two men who are suspects in several bicycle thefts.

The suspects have been caught on security cameras taking bicycles from large apartment and condominium buildings in the Central West End and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods. Since April, 24 bikes have been reported stolen.

Jim Whyte of the Central West End Security Initiative said, "Sometimes they get into these apartment buildings by manipulating the locks of the doors going in. Sometimes they do tailgating where they follow a resident into the secured building."

Authorities say the stolen bikes have ranged in value from $150 up to $2,500.

Whyte says residents should always take precautions with their property.

"If you do one extra step and that's just to lock your bike up wherever it is, to some sort of fixed object it'll go a long way towards keeping you from becoming a victim," said Whyte.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

