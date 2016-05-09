Ferguson officially swears in new police chief

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Major Delrish Moss is officially the Chief of Police for the embattled Ferguson Police Department.

Moss has spent his 32 year career in the Miami Police Department. He served as a patrol officer, homicide detective and most recently supervised the department’s community relations. He says that he "reluctantly" applied for the Ferguson position, but that he came of age during the unrest in the Miami area in 1980 after four white officers beat a black motorcyclist to death, were brought to trial, and acquitted. Moss believes that experience will allow him to bring a new perspective to the unrest Ferguson has gone through.

After his hiring, Moss told News 4 one of his first orders of business is making sure the police force is more reflective of the community itself. He said his primary goal is to build trust and continue strengthening the community policing efforts implanted in Ferguson over the last year. He said he plans to cruise the streets to get to know Ferguson, but also walk the streets to talk to residents first-hand to hear what they have to say.

“I know that when I get there, I am going to face some push back from the community, from members of the department. Change doesn’t come easily, but I think I’m ready for that challenge. I think I’ve been doing the training for that challenge for the last 32 years,” said Moss.

Moss, 51, replaces Tom Jackson, who resigned after the protests and investigations following the 2014 death of Michael Brown. Andre Anderson filled in on an interim basis in 2015.

Moss had never been to St. Louis before applying for the job, but said he was shocked to see how many people were rooting for Ferguson to succeed.

