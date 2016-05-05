KMOV a sponsor of Sing for Siteman

KMOV is a proud partner of the 8th Annual Sing for Siteman Concert, Monday, June 12th at the Haertter Hall, Performing Arts Center, John Burroughs School.

Don’t miss when eight celebrated vocalists featured in the 2017 Opera Theatre line up take the stage with pianist Carol Wong. Enjoy selections from popular music, Broadway, and opera in this night of amazing performances to benefit leading-edge cancer research. Doors open at 7 and the concert begins at 7:30.

Sing for Siteman was launched in 2010 by a small group of St. Louisans to engaged young artists in the fight against cancer. The event was inspired by Carol Wong, an internationally renowned pianist, who lost her father to cancer.

Help fight cancer, one song at a time, by purchasing tickets today at http://www.singforsiteman.org/buy-tickets.