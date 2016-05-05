Access changes due to construction at MetroLink Civic Center station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Passengers using the MetroLink Civic Center station will have limited access to the train platform during construction, however, the station will remain open.

During the first phase of construction, all riders will need to use the walkway at 14th Street and Spruce Street, which is ADA accessible. There will be no access from the north platform on Clark Avenue. During construction, all Metro buses that previously operated out of the Civic Center will operate at 18th Street and Clark Avenue near the Union Station MetroLink station.

The closures will being Monday, May 9. Over the next 18 months, construction will expand the Civic Center station to include an indoor passenger waiting area, a concessions area, and a safety substation.

For more information on the closure of the north walkway, click here. For more information on the construction project click here.

