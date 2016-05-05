Blues vs. Stars hockey rivalry spreads to local all-girls high school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - At the end of last week, Ursuline Academy in St. Louis created a video about the Blues versus Stars rivalry and sent it to their sister school in Dallas.

Not to be outdone, Ursuline in Dallas sent a return video to St. Louis this week.

The Blues currently lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 at 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis before heading back to Dallas for Game 5 on Saturday.

